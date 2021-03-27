JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency on Friday said that it will be refunding any extra or duplicate JEE Main 2021 application fee submitted by the candidates after the end of May session. For the process, the NTA said it will collect the data of all the candidates who have submitted double fees for any session through the online banking system. So, as per the notification from the NTA, the candidates can claim a refund of the duplicate fee after the May session. The development comes as the NTA had allowed the candidates of March sessions to apply for the fee correction from March 2 to 6. Notably, the JEE Main application fee was Rs 650 for male candidates and Rs 325 for the female candidates. Also Read - JEE Main March Result 2021 Announced By NTA At jeemain.nta.nic.in, 13 Scored 100 Percentile | DIRECT LINK HERE

As per updates, the candidates of JEE Main 2021 could apply for one or all sessions (February, March, April and May) together or separately. The application period for February Session was from 16 December 2020 to 23 January 2021 and fee payment for this session was up to 24 January. The JEE Main correction window was opened from 27 to 30 January. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Final Answer Key For March Exam Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in | Direct Link to Download

Because of the pandemic, the NTA is holding the JEE Main 2021 in four sessions. The JEE Main scores will be used for admissions to IIT, NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments and other institutions. Also Read - CMAT Exam Date 2021: NTA to Hold Exam on March 31, Check Question Pattern, Shift Timing, Other Details Here

For the general information of candidates, if they face any major concern regarding refund of duplicate fee, they can contact the helpdesk at jeemain@nta.ac.in or 011-40759000.

At this time, the registrations for the third session of JEE Main 2021 have started for the BTech and BE candidates. They can register at the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in.