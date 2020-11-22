JEE Main 2021: The registrations for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 may be deferred. If reports are to be believed, the registrations for both January and April JEE sessions may be delayed owing to the pandemic situation. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2020: With COVID-19 Protocols, Nearly 1.6 Lakh Students Appear For Admission to IITs, Top Engineering Colleges

However, students must note that no official notice has been issued on the deferment of dates for JEE Main 2021 so far. They must keep a tab on official website in case of updates. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh UP Board Syllabus 2020: Class 10, 12 Syllabus Reduced by 30%, Not to Affect JEE, NEET Aspirants

Different papers are held under JEE Main 2021 examination including BE/B.Tech., B.Arch., and B. Planning. Also Read - List of Exams Cancelled or Postponed in India Due to COVID-19

With JEE Main 2021 registration dates are still to be out, students may want to check tentative schedule here:

JEE Main 2021 Registration Date- End of November, 2020

End of Registration- 1st week of December, 2020

Last day for payment of application fee- End of December, 2020

JEE Main 2021 Admit Cards- Early January, 2021

JEE Main 2021 Examination- 2nd week of January

JEE Main 2021: Check registration process below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Application Form’ for JEE Main

Step 3: Applicants will be issued an application form number. Make sure to note it down in case you need it for a future use.

Step 4: Fill in the registration form.

Step 5: Hit ‘Submit’

Step 6: Upload your photograph and other asked documents.

Step 7: Make your fee payment