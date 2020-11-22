JEE Main 2021: The registrations for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 may be deferred. If reports are to be believed, the registrations for both January and April JEE sessions may be delayed owing to the pandemic situation. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2020: With COVID-19 Protocols, Nearly 1.6 Lakh Students Appear For Admission to IITs, Top Engineering Colleges
However, students must note that no official notice has been issued on the deferment of dates for JEE Main 2021 so far. They must keep a tab on official website in case of updates. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh UP Board Syllabus 2020: Class 10, 12 Syllabus Reduced by 30%, Not to Affect JEE, NEET Aspirants
Different papers are held under JEE Main 2021 examination including BE/B.Tech., B.Arch., and B. Planning. Also Read - List of Exams Cancelled or Postponed in India Due to COVID-19
With JEE Main 2021 registration dates are still to be out, students may want to check tentative schedule here:
- JEE Main 2021 Registration Date- End of November, 2020
- End of Registration- 1st week of December, 2020
- Last day for payment of application fee- End of December, 2020
- JEE Main 2021 Admit Cards- Early January, 2021
- JEE Main 2021 Examination- 2nd week of January
JEE Main 2021: Check registration process below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Application Form’ for JEE Main
Step 3: Applicants will be issued an application form number. Make sure to note it down in case you need it for a future use.
Step 4: Fill in the registration form.
Step 5: Hit ‘Submit’
Step 6: Upload your photograph and other asked documents.
Step 7: Make your fee payment