JEE Main 2021: Candidates those who are preparing for the JEE Main 2021 must take note that the registration for March session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 which started on March 2 will end tomorrow, March 6. Those who have not yet applied for March session of JEE Main 2021, can do it online today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: February Session Result Likely To Be Released On March 7 | Here’s How to Download

Candidates must also note that they have to be careful while filling the exam forms as there will be no correction window for the March session. The NTA in this regard had earlier notified that due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the application form closes on March 06, 2021 and hence the candidates have to be extremely careful. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Registration Process For March Session Begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in | Here's How to Apply

Moreover, for the JEE Main March registration, candidates have the option to apply for one session (March) or more than one session (March, April or May) together. Candidates who have applied earlier for JEE Main March, April or May sessions can modify their particulars – session, category, subject, etc. – up to March 6. The NTA has also said that the first session of JEE Main which was held last month and the results are expected by March 7. Also Read - UGC NET 2021: Last Date to Register Today; Read Details at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The NTA has also added that the next sessions of JEE Main 2021 will be held in three more centres located in Kargil, Ladakh, India, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Abuja/Lagos in Nigeria.

JEE Main 2021 March Registration: Here’s How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Fill in your details such as name, educational qualifications, etc, and register

Step 4: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 5: Pay the JEE Main 2021 application fees

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference.