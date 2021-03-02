JEE Main 2021 March Registration Process: Days after the February session ended, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday invited applications for the March session for JEE Main 2021. Students who want to appear for the JEE Main 2021 which will be held on March 15, 16, 17, and 18 can apply at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration process started on March 2 and will conclude on March 6 at 6 PM. However, the students can continue to pay the fee till 11:50 PM on March 6. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Answer Key Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here's How to Raise Objection

In the meantime, the answer key and question paper for the February session of JEE Main 2021 has also been released on the official website. Notably, a total of 6,61,776 candidates had registered to appear for the February attempt. For the betterment of students, the NTA has doubled the number of attempts and hence JEE Main 2021 will be held four times a year. in this case, students can appear for as many attempts as they wish for and rank will be calculated based on their best score. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Answer Key Likely to be OUT At jeemain.nta.nic.in Soon, Check Details Here

As per the schedule released, the JEE Main 2021 March session examinations will be conducted on March 15, 16, 17, and 18, 2021. Candidates must note that the March session of JEE Main 2021 and April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) and the candidates who wish to appear again for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and 2B (B. Planning)can apply during the May session (Session-4) Application process. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 B.Tech Exam To Be Held today, Check All Important Details Here

JEE Main 2021 March Session: Here’s How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2021 March official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2021 March session registration and application

Step 3: Enter the required details in the JEE Main March application

Step 4: Log in to complete the JEE Main 2021 online application

Step 5: Submit the JEE Main 2021 application fee

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and submit the application fee

Step 7: Click on the final JEE Main application submission

Notably, other sessions of JEE Main 2021 will be held in April and May. The candidates who have applied earlier for March/April/May sessions can modify their particulars (session, category, subject, etc.) from March 2 to 6.