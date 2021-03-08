JEE Main Results 2021 February Session: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared JEE Main 2021 result today, on March 8, 2021. The final answer key for the February exam has also been released. The candidates who appeared for the exam on February 23, 24, 25, 26, 2021, will be able to check the result from jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The official website for the exam is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The rest of the websites, nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in, are official website for NTA. In jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in, the links to check the result will be provided. Whereas, in nta.ac.in, the notice for the result will be uploaded. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2021 Declared: What if Two Students Score The Same Marks?

The candidates must note that the JEE Main 2021 result will be compiled on the basis of the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result of JEE Main will be entertained.

CLICK HERE FOR JEE MAIN RESULTS 2021

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the JEE Main Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll Down to JEE Main 2021 Result Link and Click on Its

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Log onto the portal by providing your application number and date of birth / password

Step 5: Your JEE Main 2021 February session scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result scorecard and take printout for future reference

According to the details shared by the NTA, a total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates have registered to participate in the February session of the entrance exam. Of this, 6.52 lakh (6,52,627) candidates registered for BE or BTech exam. The February session of the JEE Main.

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2021 second session on March 15, 16, 17, and 18. The exams will be held in two shifts — the first shift from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and the second shift from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

The February session of the JEE Main 2021 exam was held from 23rd to 26th February 2021 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.