JEE Main Result 2021 Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, will be released on Monday, March 8. Candidates awaiting their JEE Main results can download the score card from the official website – nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in. The update came as a clarification by a senior official of the NTA, as reported by The Indian Express, hours after speculations that the results will be released today.

The final answer key will also be released along with the JEE Main result. Notably, the NTA had last week released the first answer key of the JEE Main 2021.

More than 6.61,776 candidates registered for JEE this year, of which, 95% took Test 1 courses (BTech and BE), and 81.2% of the candidates took the exam Test 2 (BArch and BPlanning).

JEE Main Result 2021: How to download score card

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2021 Result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Hit ‘Submit’

Step 5: Take a download of the result for a future reference

JEE Main Result 2021: Things to note

NTA would announce the cut-off for JEE Advanced 2021 only after the final result of JEE Main 2021, which is expected in June.

Only 6 candidates (based on the performance) will be awarded 100 percentile rank. The JEE Main Ranks (AIR) will be declared only after all four phases of JEE Main – February, March, April and May – are concluded.