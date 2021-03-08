JEE Main 2021 Result Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Result 2021 for the February exam on March 8. Yesterday, the conducting body had released JEE Main answer key which can be accessed on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior official of the NTA had confirmed that the JEE Main 2021 Result for the February session would be announced on Monday. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2021: What Happens When Two Students Score The Same Marks?

Direct Link to Check Final Answer Key Here

More than 6.61,776 candidates registered for JEE this year, of which, 95% took Test 1 courses (BTech and BE), and 81.2% of the candidates took the exam Test 2 (BArch and BPlanning).

Once the NTA declares the JEE Main Results 2021, candidates can check their scores on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, the conducting would also release score or percentile rank for the candidates.

JEE Main Result 2021: Follow These Steps to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2021 Result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future reference

This year, the NTA is conducting JEE Main exams four times so that students get a chance to appear for the entrance test amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Those who clear the JEE Main 2021 exam will be eligible for the JEE Advanced 2021 exam, scheduled to held in July.