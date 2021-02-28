JEE Main 2021 Result Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key and result of the JEE Main 2021 exam soon. While the answer key is likely to be released in a couple of days, the conducting body might declare the results in the first week of March 2021. Once released, candidates can access the answer key and their scores on the official site of NTA JEE — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Around 95 per cent of candidates had appeared in the first phase of the exam which was conducted on February 23, 24, 25, and 26. This year, the examination is being held in four phases (February, March, April and May). The months were earlier announced by the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal himself.

Speaking to Times Now, experts asserted that the expected cut-off is likely to dip this year. Some of them stated that 295 to be the score for 100 percentile. “As for the above 90 percentile, the raw score expected is around 100 out of 300”, Times now reported quoting officials.

Post result announcement, JEE aspirants will have to register for the March session. The examination would be conducted on 4 days —March 15, 16, 17, and 18 in 2 shifts— First shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.