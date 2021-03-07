JEE Main 2021 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Result 2021 for the February exam on March 7, Sunday. Once released, candidates can check their JEE Main Result 2021 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. This year, the NTA is conducting JEE Main exams in multiple sessions–February, March, April and May. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 February Result Expected Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Percentile, Ranking And Other Details Here

JEE Main is a national-level Entrance Examination conducted every year for candidates who wish to pursue undergraduate courses in the fields of Science and Technology. Through this examination, candidates can get admitted into prestigious institutions across the country.

Follow These Steps to Download JEE Main 2021 February Result

Step 1: Visit JEE official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2021 results”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Submit your credentials

Step 5: JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers. The Paper1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.