JEE Main 2021 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Result 2021 for the February exam on March 7, Sunday. Once released, candidates can check their JEE Main Result 2021 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. This year, the NTA is conducting JEE Main exams in multiple sessions–February, March, April and May.
JEE Main is a national-level Entrance Examination conducted every year for candidates who wish to pursue undergraduate courses in the fields of Science and Technology. Through this examination, candidates can get admitted into prestigious institutions across the country.
Step 1: Visit JEE official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2021 results”
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page
Step 4: Submit your credentials
Step 5: JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers. The Paper1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.