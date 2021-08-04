JEE Mains 2021 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the JEE session 3 exam results soon. The official confirmation on date and time of JEE mains 2021 results is still awaited. Students are advised to keep a tab on official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in for updates related to the announcement of session 3 result.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2021: Jobs Announced For Various Posts in NTPC, No Exam Required, Salary Over 70,000 | Check Eligibility, Important Dates & Other Details

When are JEE Main results likely?

According to reports, JEE Main 2021 result will only be released after the completion of the special examination for Maharashtra flood-affected candidates. Notably, JEE Main exam was held on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021. However, the entrance test for flood-affected Maharashtra students has been scheduled for August 3, 4.

Provisional answer key released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the provisional answer keys for the JEE Main 2021 April session or session 3 exams. The JEE Main 2021 candidates can check the provisional answer key by visiting the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

If case any candidate challenges the answer key, it will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge is found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the NTA JEE Mains results 2021 will be prepared and declared.

How to check JEE Mains result after it is announced:

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: To see the results, click on the tab.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, or date of birth to log in.

Step 4: Download your JEE Main 2021 scorecard and result.

Rechecking/reevaluation of JEE Main results

Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2021 exam must note that there will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of result and hence no correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

What is the eligibility for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs

Admission to B.E. / B.Tech / B.Arch / B.Planning courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTI participating though Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank. Canidates must have at least 75 per cent marks in12th class examination or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class/Qualifying examination conducted by the respective boards.