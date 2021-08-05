JEE Main 2021 Result Date and Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main 2021 July session result soon. The JEE Main 3rd session result will be declared on the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, students must note that the official confirmation on date and time of JEE mains 2021 results is still awaited. Students can keep a tab on the aforesaid website of JEE Main in case of any announcement or updates regarding the announcement of session 3 result.Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For Various Posts in GAIL, No Exam Required | Know Qualification, Eligibility Details Here

Once JEE Main 2021 result is out, the direct link to check scores will be activated on the official website.

Going by the previous session’s trends, the NTA is likely to announce jee main 2021 result five to seven days after the conclusion of the exam.

The JEE Main exams were held on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021 for candidates across the country. However, the entrance test for flood-affected Maharashtra students took place on August 3, 4. The JEE Main 2021 result could be expected by August 10.

How to check JEE Mains result after it is announced:

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: To see the results, click on the tab.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, or date of birth to log in.

Step 4: Download your JEE Main 2021 scorecard and result.

Rechecking/reevaluation of JEE Main results

Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2021 exam must note that there will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of result and hence no correspondence in this regard will be entertained.