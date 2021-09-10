JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the JEE Main 2021 session 4 result anytime soon. The results could be expected anytime before September 11, 2021. Students can keep a tab on the official websites of jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in for JEE Main 2021 session 4 result announcement. Students should keep their roll number and other details handy to be able to check the result without hassle after it is declared. As per the criterion, JEE Main results must be declared before applications for JEE Advanced begins on September 11. Students must note that only those who obtain rank in the top 2.5 lakh in Mains will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021, scheduled to be conducted on October 3. The JEE Main 2021 session 4 exam was conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2.Also Read - ICAI CA Exams 2021: BIG Update For Students Who Opted Out of July Cycle Exam

13:40 PM: Check List of Documents Required For JEE Advanced Registration:

Class 10 pass certificate (Date of birth certificate)

Class 12 mark sheet

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Caste Certificate (if any)

Letter requesting scribe (if required)

Request for compensatory time, for PwD students

DS Certificate

OCI/ PIO Card

12:59 PM: An unconfirmed report said that JEE Main results are expected to be out at 8:00 PM.

12:05 PM: Seat Matrix to be Out Soon

The final NTA JEE Main 2021 seat matrix will be out once JEE Main session 4 results are declared.

11:43 AM: The National Testing Agency (NTA) can release the JEE Main Session 4 result anytime today. Students are requested to follow this page for latest updates on JEE Main 2021 session 4 result.

11:13 AM: Candidates must keep a tab on the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in and the official NTA website at nta.nic.in for any updates on JEE Main session 4 result.

10:20 AM: Full Schedule For JEE Advanced 2021 Counselling & Registration

Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021: September 11 (10:00 IST) to September 16, 2021(17:00 IST)

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: September 17, 2021 (17:00 IST)

Choosing of scribe date: October 2, 2021

Admit Card available for downloading: September 25, 2021 (10:00 IST) to October 03, 2021 (up to 9:00 IST)

Date (Day) of JEE (Advanced) 2021: October 03, 2021

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2021 website: October 5 by 17.00 IST

9:50 AM: NIRF Ranking 2021

IIT Madras topped the list of best ‘Engineering’ institutes in India, followed by IIT Delhi in second place and IIT Bombay in third.

9:05 AM: JEE Mains: Tie-breaking formula

In case two students get the same score, NTA will use a tie-breaking formula to decide the ranks. Check this formula below:

Candidates with higher marks in Mathematics will be given preference.

NTA will next take scores in Physics into account, followed by scores in Chemistry

If the tie still remains, the candidate with a lesser ratio of negative to positive response will be preferred

8:55 AM: Steps to check JEE Main Session 4 result 2021

On the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the Session 4 result link (will be displayed when the result is declared)

Enter the asked details like application number, date of birth.

NTA JEE Main result will appear on the screen

8:41 AM: If reports are to be believed, the NTA is expected to announce the results for the engineering entrance exam – JEE Main 2021 – before September 11. However, the agency has not announced an official date and time for the declaration of the results yet.