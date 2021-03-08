JEE Main Result 2021 Declared: NTA has announced the Joint Entrance Exam result, or JEE Main Result 2021, and a total of six students have scored 100 percentile in the exam. All the six toppers of JEE Main 2021 are boys. Students can check their JEE Main scorecard on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The final answer key was released Sunday night on the official websites. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Result Announced, Check Your NTA JEE Main Results On These 3 Official Websites

Who are the JEE Main 2021 toppers?

Females have taken a backseat this year as all the six 100 percentile scores of JEE Main 2021 went to males. However, among women, Komma Sharanya from Telangana secured top rank by scoring 99.9990421 precentile in the JEE Main exam.

The JEE Main 2021 toppers are –

Saket Jha (Rajasthan)

Pravar Kataria (Delhi)

Ranjim Prabal Das (Delhi)

Guramrit Singh (Chandigarh)

Siddhant Mukherjee (Maharashtra)

Ananth Krishna Kadambi (Gujarat)

Last year, there were nine students who had secured 100 percentile score. However, the NTA had made it clear that there will be only six students receiving 100 percentile this year.