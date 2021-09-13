NTA JEE Main Result 2021: Lakhs of students who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main in its fourth session have been anxiously waiting for their results and JEE Main cut-offs. The National Testing Agency (NTA) was supposed to declare the JEE Main 2021 Session 4 results this week only, however, it kept getting delayed.Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Result Delayed; Students Vent Out Their Anger On Twitter, Calls NTA 'Not Today Agency' | Highlights

IIT Kharagpur had earlier put out a notification that it would commence the JEE Advanced 2021 registration on September 11. Last weekend, it postponed the registration process and said the same will now begin today, September 13. This left many assuming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main 2021 result latest by today. However, no update on JEE Mains result 2021 date and time was provided by the officials until a while ago making candidates wonder if the ongoing delay was due to the alleged JEE Scam.

Refuing such claims, DG NTA Vineet Joshi reportedly told IndiaTV that the delay in JEE Main result declaration has nothing to do with the ongoing CBI investigation in the alleged cheating scandal. "The result has been delayed as staff preparing it fell sick. The result will be announced this week. Students are advised to check the official website only for updates on results," Joshi was quoted as saying.

Talking about candidates’ confusion on JEE Main final answer key released, DG NTA said, “The JEE Main answer key link on the NTA official website is not the final answer key. The final answer key will be released before JEE Main result.” Once JEE Main result is released, candidates can check the result on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.