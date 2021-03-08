JEE Main 2021 Result LIVE: The NTA has announced the JEE Main 2021 Results. Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter and wrote, “The results of the JEE (Main) February 2021 session will be released by the National Testing Agency in a few hours from now. Stay Tuned.” Now that the results are out the candidates can check the results on the official website of the agency i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2021: NTA Releases JEE Main Scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in | Direct Link Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the JEE Main Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll Down to JEE Main 2021 Result Link and Click on Its

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Log onto the portal by providing your application number and date of birth / password

Step 5: Your JEE Main 2021 February session scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result scorecard and take printout for future reference

Stay Here for LIVE Updates:

8.50 pm: JEE Main Results 2021 Announced:

18.20 pm:

The results of the #JEE (Main) February 2021 session will be released by the National Testing Agency in a few hours from now. Stay Tuned. @DG_NTA — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 8, 2021

18.10 pm: JEE Main 2021 February Result to be announced in few hours.

16.30 pm: According to the reports, the JEE Main 2021 results will be announced at 5.30 pm.

16. oo pm: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 result for the February session will be released today, March 8, NTA official told Careers360. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce JEE Main result on official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

14:00 PM: JEE Main 2021 results likely to be announced at 4 pm.

13:30 PM: A Query Redressal System (QRS), an online web-enabled system has been developed by NTA for JEE Main registered candidates so that they can submit their queries/grievances.

13:00 PM: The result is expected to be released around 4 pm.

12:30 PM: An NTA official has confirmed that the results will be declared today.

11:40 AM: Candidates who crack JEE Main are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. They can get admission to IIITs, NITs, and centrally-funded colleges.

08:41 AM: JEE Mains 2021 result will contain the candidate’s marks and personal details.

08:35 AM: Only 6 candidates (based on the performance) will be awarded 100 percentile rank.

08: 34AM: The cut-off for JEE Advanced 2021 will be announced only after the final result of JEE Main 2021, which is expected in June.

08:33 AM: More than 6.61,776 candidates registered for JEE this year, of which, 95% took Test 1 courses (BTech and BE), and 81.2% of the candidates took the exam Test 2 (BArch and BPlanning).

08:19 AM: Yesterday, the NTA had released JEE Main answer key which can be accessed on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in