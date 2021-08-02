New Delhi: The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Test (JEE) Main 2021’s third session soon. The candidates who are waiting for the results are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official websites of NTA i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. To recall, the test was held offline in India and abroad on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021. The entrance test for flood-affected Maharashtra students will be held on August 3, 4, and admission cards have been given.Also Read - DU Admission 2021: Delhi University to Start Registration Process For UG Courses Today, Portal to Go Live by 3 PM

NTA said in a notification, "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 31 July 2021 (upto 05.00 PM)."

The candidates must note that the JEE Main 2021 answer key is available on the NTA websites for those who took the exam.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: To see the results, click on the tab.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, or date of birth to log in.

Step 4: Download your JEE Main 2021 scorecard and result.

List of Websites:

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

Here are some of the important details: