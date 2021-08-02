New Delhi: The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Test (JEE) Main 2021’s third session soon. The candidates who are waiting for the results are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official websites of NTA i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. To recall, the test was held offline in India and abroad on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021. The entrance test for flood-affected Maharashtra students will be held on August 3, 4, and admission cards have been given.Also Read - DU Admission 2021: Delhi University to Start Registration Process For UG Courses Today, Portal to Go Live by 3 PM
NTA said in a notification, “Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 31 July 2021 (upto 05.00 PM).” Also Read - JEE Main 2021: NTA Announces Fresh Dates For Students From Flood-affected Areas of Maharashtra
The candidates must note that the JEE Main 2021 answer key is available on the NTA websites for those who took the exam. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Date And Time: IIT Entrance Exam on October 3; Says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:
Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: To see the results, click on the tab.
Step 3: Enter your application number, password, or date of birth to log in.
Step 4: Download your JEE Main 2021 scorecard and result.
List of Websites:
- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- nta.ac.in
Here are some of the important details:
- JEE Main session 3 ended on July 27 with over 7.09 lakh students registering.
- The preliminary answer key has been provided, and the results are scheduled to be released in 10 days.
- The majority of students who took the engineering entrance exam in July.
- Experts have also rated the exam as lenient, implying that more candidates may receive good marks and the cut-off for IIT entrance JEE Advanced may rise.
- For the unreserved category, the cut-off was roughly 89.75 percentile last year and 90.37 percentile this year.
- The top 2.5 lakh students in JEE Main are qualified to take the JEE Advanced exam every year.
- On July 29 and 30, candidates could file objections to the preliminary answer key for a fee of Rs 200.