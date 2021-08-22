JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2021 session 4 admit card 2021 on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students can visit the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in and download their admit cards. Students must know their registration number and date of birth to download their JEE Main 2021 admit cards.Also Read - Kalyan Singh Dies at 89: PM Modi to Arrive in Lucknow Shortly to Pay Tributes, Yogi Adityanath Pays Respect | LIVE Updates

JEE Main session 4 exams are scheduled to be conducted on August 26, August 27, August 31 and September 1, and September 2, 2021.

JEE Main 2021: Steps to download session 4 admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Log in with required details

Step 3: Submit all your details

Step 4: Click on the designated link for JEE Main 2021 Session 4

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2021 admit card

Candidates must not forget to carry a hard copy of the JEE Main 2021 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination center.

All the students must carefully check the details mentioned on the admit card. They can contact the authorities in case of any error.

The JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Session 4 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The JEE Main final result will be released only after the session ends. After which, JEE Advanced will be held on October 3, 2021.