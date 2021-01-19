JEE Main 2021: The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced revision on eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2021 engineering entrance exam for admission to NITs, IIITs, SPAs, and CFTIs as well. Earlier, students needed to secure 75% marks in their Class 12 Board Exams in order to appear for JEE Main Exam. Pokhriyal took to twitter and wrote, “Considering the decision taken for IIT JEE (Advanced) and in line with the decision taken for the last academic year, it has been decided to waive off the 75% marks (in class 12 exam) eligibility criteria under Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for the next academic year 2021-2022.” Also Read - JEE Main, NEET Exams 2021: Syllabus to Remain Same This Year, Candidates to Get Question Options

Admission to the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur (West Bengal), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs – excluding IITs) are made on the basis of ranks/merit secured by the candidates in JEE Main examination.

Earlier in a video, according to a Aglasem.com report, Union Education Minister was seen speaking about the syllabus of the JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021. The Minister said that there are going to be more questions in the question paper of JEE Main 2021 compared to previous years, and there were some mixed statements that were construed to imply that syllabus for NEET, JEE 2021 are revised and will be as per reduced CBSE syllabus.

However, the Ministry published a press release today, putting an end to the speculations.