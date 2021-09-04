JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Provisional Answer Keys of JEE Main session 4 exams 2021 on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in soon. Students are requested to keep a tab on the aforesaid website for the latest updates on JEE Main 2021 answer key and result. While no official date or schedule has been shared by NTA on JEE main 2021 answer key and results as yet, here’s a tentative schedule based on past trends.Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For Various Posts, Earn up to Rs 54000 | Check Selection Process, Steps to Apply

JEE Main 2021 Answer Key Release Date– September 4 or 5

Raising Objections 24 to 36 hours from the release of answer keys

JEE Main 2021 Result/ Rank Cards– by September 10

Meanwhile, students must note that registration for JEE Advanced 2021 will take place at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, on September 11 (10 am).

The JEE Main 2021 session 4 exams were held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. Reportedly, over 7.8 lakh students had appeared for the final session of JEE Main examination. Only those who qualify for JEE Main 2021 exam will be allowed to register for the JEE Advanced 2021.

The JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on October 3 and its results are expected to be out around October 15.