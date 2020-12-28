New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released answers to a list of FAQs, asked by candidates for the upcoming JEE Main exam 2021, scheduled to be conducted in 4 sessions. The first session of the exam is scheduled to begin from February 23. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Dates, Reduced Syllabus, Internal Choice | Check Major Announcements Made by Education Minister Today
The NTA has addressed concern about the number of attempts, the new format of JEE Main 2021, application fees, exam center, and others.
Take a look at some of the FAQs here:
What will be the advantages of Multiple Sessions in JEE (Main)-2021?
The advantages of Multiple Sessions in JEE (Main)-2021 are as follows:
- This will give multiple opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they fail to give their best in one attempt.
- In first attempt, the students will get a firsthand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can
improve while attempting for the next time.
- This will reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste a full year.
- If anyone missed the examination due to reasons beyond control (such as Board examination), then he/she will not have to wait for one full year.
- A candidate need not appear in all the four Sessions. However, if candidate appears in more than one Session then his/her best of
the 2021 NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of Merit List/ Ranking.