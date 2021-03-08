JEE Main 2021 Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the March session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 soon on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is expected that the JEE Main 2021 March session admit card will be released by March 9 that is tomorrow. However, the JEE Main 2021 March session admit card release date is determined on the basis of February session trends. As only one week is left for the March session exam, JEE Main admit card 2021 should be released soon. For general information, the candidates will be able to download their JEE Main 2021 March session admit card using their application number and date of birth. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 February Result LIVE Updates: NTA to be Declare Scores Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Main 2021 March session admit card will include the details of the exam date, time, exam centre venue and other basic details of the candidates. Moreover, the JEE Main 2021 undertaking form will also be released along with the admit card. Candidates must note that JEE Main March 2021 session exam will be held from March 15 to 18. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Result Today: Final Answer Key OUT, February Results to be Released Anytime Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Main 2021 for the March session will be held in an online computer-based mode in several centres across the country. Candidates who have registered for the JEE Main 2021 March session will be able to download their admit cards by the end of this week. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2021: What Happens When Two Students Score The Same Marks?

JEE Mains 2021 March Session admit card: Here’s How to Download

1) Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the admit card link.

3) Enter application number and date of birth.

4) JEE Mains admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

5) Download the admit card and take a print out.

For the general information, the JEE Main application form 2021 for the March session was available till March 6. Candidates must note that the registration window for the JEE Main 2021 March session has been closed by NTA.

JEE Main 2021: Examination dates

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had earlier announced that the JEE Main 2021 is being held 4 times this year so that all the students get a chance to appear for the exam amid the pandemic situation.

Session 1– February 23 to 26, 2021

Session 2– March 15 to 18, 2021

Session 3– April 27 to 30, 2021

Session 4– May 28 to 27, 2021