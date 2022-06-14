JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to released the admit card for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination(Main) 2022, on Monday, June 15 2022. Once being released, the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card can be downloaded from the official website —jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students must keep their registration number and password handy in order to download the hall ticket. The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be conducted between June 20 to 29, 2022.Also Read - Armed Forces Recruitment: Govt Set For BIG Reboot. Details Here

Along with the JEE Main 2022 admit card, NTA will also issue a self-declaration (undertaking) for students. On the JEE Main 2022 self-declaration undertaking form, candidates who will be taking the exam are required to mention their recent travel history and health status. The JEE Main 2022 self-declaration undertaking have to be filled up in advance, before reaching the exam centre. Also Read - Schools Reopen in Telangana After Summer Break

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: How to Download Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ JEE Main 2022 Admit Card .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth and click on submit option.

Your JEE Main 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of it for future reference.

The JEE Main 2022 BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1, while the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively. Also Read - SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For 835 Posts Till June 16| Check Salary Here

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.