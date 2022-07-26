JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the admit card for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B. Planning) of the Joint Entrance Examination(Main) 2022 Session 2 exam. The registered candidates can download their JEE Main 2022 hall tickets from the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download NTA JEE main admit card 2022, a candidate needs to enter their application number and date of birth/password.Also Read - CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation Process Begins at cbse.gov.in| Check Important Dates, Fee, Other Details Here

The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and strictly follow them during the examination. The candidates may note that the Admit Card will not be sent by post.

How to Download NTA JEE Main 2022 Admit Card?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card for Paper 2 of JEE (Main) 2022 Session2.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth and click on submit option.

Your JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of it for future reference.