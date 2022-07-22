JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the JEE Main admit card 2022 session 2 on July 22. JEE Mains admit card 2022 link is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022. Candidates should keep the JEE Main 2022 login details ready to download admit card of JEE Main 2022. The credentials required to download the JEE Main 2022 session 2 hall ticket are application number and date of birth. The JEE Main admit card 2022 will have details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, application number, exam date and time, photo, signature and exam centre details.Also Read - JEE Main Admit Card 2022 LIVE: NTA To Release Session 2 Hall Tickets Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Here's How To download

How to download JEE Main admit card 2022 session 2?

Visit the JEE Main official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022.

Click on “JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2” link.

Enter the login credentials in required fields.

Check all the details mentioned in the JEE Main session 2 admit card

Download JEE admit card 2022 for future reference.

JEE Main admit card 2022 session 2- Official websites to check IIT JEE hall ticket

JEE Main 2022: Paper Pattern

JEE Main 2022 will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The paper will be divided into three sections – Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

JEE Main has namely two papers – Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is conducted for the B.E and B.Tech streams. JEE Main Paper 2 is divided into two parts – Paper 2 A for B.Arch streams and Paper 2 B for B.Planning streams.