JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main Answer Key 2022 for Session 1 or June Session of the engineering entrance exam on 2nd July 2022. The agency has also released JEE Main 2022 Provisional Answer Key. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the provisional answer key and question papers through the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates must also note that the along with the answer key, the apex testing agency has also released the JEE Main 2022 Question Papers for each day and session of the exam and made them available online via the official website.

However, the students have raised concerned over the answer key as they claim that it contains many errors in its chemistry section

#JEEMain2022

Dear @DG_NTA ,

Ans key for JEE MAIN session 1 is released. But in chemistry section of 29 June session 1 & 2, correct answers are not matching with the given answer keys.

In fact, the chem section answer keys of both sessions have actually swapped!

Pls correct it! — Sutapa Das (@SutapaDas3008) July 3, 2022

Many students took to Twitter and expressed their concern over the JEE Main Chemistry answer key. Students have also tweeted the image of errors they found in the answer key. Some students beckoned that the Chemistry answers are incorrect and demanded for rechecking.

The NTA has conducted the JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam from June 23 to 29, 2022.

In case any candidate feels that the answers provided in the key are incorrect or if there is any other discrepancy in the questions, they can raise an objection against the same until 4th July 2022. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200/- per question to raise objections or challenges against the JEE Main 2022 Answer Key.

All the objections received by NTA before the deadline, will be presented before the expert panel which designed the question paper and the answer key. In case any errors or discrepancies are found, the same will be rectified and thereafter JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key will be released.