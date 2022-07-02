JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the JEE Main 2022 answer key today. The link to download the answer key of JEE Main 2022 will be activated at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Details on IIT JEE Main answer key 2022 will also be available at nta.ac.in. Students will need their application number and date of birth to download the JEE Main 2022 answer key.Also Read - JEE Main Results 2021: Over 400 Candidates From 23 Exam Centres Under NTA Watchlist For Possible Malpractice

The JEE Main answer key is generally released by the authorities within 2-3 days of the last exam. Students must notice that the date for the release of JEE Main 2022 answer key is given on the basis of past trends and a official notification is awaited. Also Read - JEE Main Results 2021 Announced: 44 Candidates Score 100 Percentile, 18 Get AIR Rank 1; Here's How to Download Scorecard Via Direct Link

JEE Main Answer Key 2022 – Steps to download IIT JEE Answer Key

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022. Click on the “Preliminary JEE Main answer key 2022” link. Enter application number and date of birth. Click on the “Submit” button. JEE Main answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key pdf and calculate the probable scores.

Note: Applicants will have to pay the fee to raise objections for the JEE Main 2022 answer key. To file an objection against the JEE Main answer key, candidates must pay Rs 200 per question. NTA will release the JEE Main 2022 final answer key along with the result after reviewing all of the candidates’ objections. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Result Delayed; Students Vent Out Their Anger On Twitter, Calls NTA 'Not Today Agency' | Highlights

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates. The answer keys might be released today. The dates and schedule provided above is basis the fact that July 2022 session would begin from 20th.

Please remember, this is not the official schedule. However, answer keys are likely to be released soon.