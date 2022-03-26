JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will end the online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 exams on March 31, 2022. Eligible candidates can fill in the JEE Main 2022 application form through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.Also Read - JSSC Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended For 583 Excise Constable Posts; Apply on jssc.nic.in

The JEE Main 2022 is scheduled to be held between April 21 and May 4. The exams are scheduled to be held in shifts. No corrections will be permitted once the Application Form is submitted.

JEE Main 2022: Check List of Required Documents to Apply

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background. Scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG format (clearly legible). The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible). The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb (clearly legible) Size of the scanned copy of Category certificate between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible) Size of the scanned copy of PwD certificate between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible)

JEE Main 2022: Step by Step Guide to Apply

Visit the official website of NTA — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the Registration For JEE(Main) 2022 option.

New candidates need to register first by clicking on the ” New Candidate Registration ” option.

” option. Now enter the registration details and complete the online application form.

Fill the application form. Make the online payment for the fees. Submit.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. One can also check the information bulletin from the link given below.