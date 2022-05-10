JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. The agency will conduct the examination in two sessions (June and July). Candidates who qualify in the entrance exam are eligible to apply for admission to BTech courses at the National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Technology, and other participating institutions.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card to Release Soon: Check Official Website; Steps to Download Hall Ticket

Top 2.5 lakh candidates who pass the JEE Main 2022 can sit for the IIT admission test – JEE Advanced. For admission to IITs, NITs and other government-funded technical institutions, candidates need to apply for the JoSAA counselling.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the list of the top NITs in India as per NIRF 2021 rankings where JEE Main candidates can apply this year: