JEE Main 2022 exam dates update: The national-level engineering entrance exam JEE Main 2022 might be postponed from February to March in view of upcoming Assembly polls in five states. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce JEE Main 2022 exam dates and it is likely that the examination will be conducted in March, April, May, and June. Like last year, JEE Main 2022 will reportedly be conducted four times amid COVID pandemic.

Earlier, some of the engineering aspirants demanded to have fours sessions of the JEE Main 2022 entrance exam just like last year. The NTA will soon announce the JEE Main 2022 exam dates, according to a report by News18. JEE Main 2022 will have other relaxations with regards to exam pattern and the students may have internal choices in the exam. However, just a few days ahead of the JEE Main 2022 notification, some of the college students took to social media platforms to demand the scrapping of the 75 per cent board examination criteria and the provision of 4 attempts just like last year. The students said they have faced some issues last year and hence this year, there should be 4 attempts for JEE Main 2022.

As per the earlier rules, candidates need to rank among the top 2.5 lakh candidates of JEE Main and engineering entrance exam to be eligible for IIT admission. The eligibility to appear for JEE Advanced is calculated every year. Candidates appearing in additional attempts will be considered in addition to the total number of candidates who have qualified to appear in JEE Main 2022 to JEE Advanced 2022, as per rules. It must be noted that the JEE Main 2022 paper 1 scores are accepted by major institutes such as 31 NITs, 25 IIITs, and 28 GFTIs. As per updates, the registration process is likely to start in January after the notification and eligibility criteria are announced.

Meanwhile, JAB has made changes in the syllabus for the year 2023 batch. There are some chapters in the new syllabus which were not in advance but were part of mains. According to experts, after the new syllabus comes, IIT entrance will be more similar to the syllabus of NCERT and JEE Main. The old syllabus for JEE Advanced 2022 will continue.

JEE Main 2022 Application: Check steps to fill form