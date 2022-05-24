JEE Mains 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) would be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 in the month of June and July. The candidates must note that the National Testing Agency, NTA would be releasing the JEE Main 2022 exam city and admit cards soon for the June 2022 session. To recall, the April, May sessions were postponed to June and July in view of the Board Examinations.Also Read - CUET 2022: NTA to Open Application Correction Window Tomorrow. Check Exam Pattern, Admit Card Details Here

The agency is likely to expected to open the window for July 2022 exam registration. Announcement for the JEE Main 2022 admit card and exam city are expected to be made by next week.

JEE Main 2022: Check All Important Dates Below

Announcement of the City of Examination Last week of May 2022 Downloading of Admit Cards from NTA website First Week of June, 2022 Dates of Examination – June Session 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 June 2022 Declaration of Result for June Before July 15, 2022 (Tentatively) Reopening of Registration for July 2022 Session First wek of July Dates of Examination – July Session 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 July 2022 JEE Main 2022 Result with Rank Cards August 6, 2022 JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins August 7, 2022 IIT-JEE or JEE Advanced 2022 Exam August 28, 2022

The candidates who are preparing for the examination are asked to keep a close track on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest information and updates.

It is expected that the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for June session would be released by first week of June. The exam city information, however, is likely to be released ahead of the admit card.

As for the July session, the window is expected to be opened for a short time after the June examination.