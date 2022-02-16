JEE Main 2022: This year, aspirants for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 will get only get two chances and not four, as the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct the entrance test only in April and May, said a report. Earlier last year, the agency had conducted four sessions of JEE Main exam after the ministry of education had decided to increase the number of attempts to four from 2021 onwards.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Schedule Revised; Check New Deadline, Direct Link to Apply Here

Speaking to TOI, an official said that the reason for conducting four sessions of JEE Main last year was COVID-19. “Situation was different due to the second wave. However, things have improved and based on the current situation it has been decided that two attempts would be as beneficial. The registration will start by the end of this month,” the official was quoted as saying. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Big Update! Session 4 Answer Key Released on jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download | Direct Link Here

Another reason, sources said, is that due to the delay in most exams, including the class XII Board exams, the window for entrance has shrunk if admissions are to be conducted on time this year. The CBSE class XII exams are to commence from April 26, while the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will conduct exams from the last week of April. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Answer Keys To Be Out Soon, Result Likely by This Date | Check Important Details Here

JEE (Main), the multi-session computer-based test, is taken by students for getting admission in top engineering institutions as well as securing eligibility to appear for the JEE (Advanced), the entrance test for the Indian Institutes of Technology. In 2019, the number of attempts allowed to a student was increased from one to two and to four from 2021 and some of the results show how aspirants significantly benefited from taking multiple shots at a high-pressure exam.