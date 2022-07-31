JEE Main 2022 Answer Key Date Time Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main 2022 July session answer. As per NDTV reports, the JEE Main answer key is expected to be released by August 7, 2022. However, it is to be noted that NTA has not released any specific date and time for the declaration of the answer key. Once released, JEE aspirants can download the answer key through the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NTA Likely to Release Answer Key Today at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

As per the Information Bulletin of JEE Main 2022, candidates will be provided with an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the Provisional Answer Keys. They need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as processing charges.

"The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be entertained," reads the official notification. To access the NTA JEE Main Answer Key 2022, a candidate needs to enter the application number and date of birth/password.

How to Download JEE Main 2022 Answer Key?

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “JEE Main 2022 Answer Key” given at the bottom of the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth

Your JEE Main 2022 answer key will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.