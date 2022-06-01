JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card. Once released, registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in.The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be conducted from June 20 to June 29, 2022. Below are the steps through which candidates can download their JEE Main 2022 Admit Card. Follow the steps given below.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Wonderful Job Opportunity For Graduates. Apply For These Posts Before June 10

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of JEE NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ JEE Main 2022 Admit Card. “

“ Enter the login credentials such as the application number, and click on submit option.

Your JEE Main 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Why is JEE Main 2022 Held?

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B.Planning courses in the Country.

JEE Main 2022: Check Mode of Examination

The JEE (Main) – 2022 will be conducted in the following modes:

Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the information bulletin shared on the website of the National Testing Agency.