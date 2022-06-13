NTA JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA)is expected to release the admit card for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination(Main) 2022. As per media reports, the JEE Main 2022 hall ticket will be released on June 15, 2022. Once released, engineering aspirants can download their JEE Main 2022 admit card from the official website —jeemain.nta.nic.in.Also Read - SSC Selection Post Phase X Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 2065 Vacancies Today; Apply Online at ssc.nic.in

The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be conducted between June 20 to 29, 2022. Students should note that in order to download the admit card, they must have their registration number and password. Only registered candidates will be able to download NTA JEE Main admit card 2022. Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Register For 19 Posts Tomorrow; Apply Now at uidai.gov.in

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket. Also Read - Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 5636 Apprentice Posts Before June 30| Read Details Here

NTA JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: How to Download Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ JEE Main 2022 Admit Card .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth and click on submit option.

Your JEE Main 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of it for future reference.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.