JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA)will soon release the admit card for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination(Main) 2022. Once released, candidates can download their JEE Main 2022 admit card from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Only registered candidates will be able to download NTA JEE Main admit card 2022. The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be conducted between June 20 to 29, 2022. Once you have downloaded the admit card, make sure to check the following details.

JEE Main 2022: Check Roll Number, Other Details

Candidates are advised to check the roll numbers, and other details printed on the JEE Main 2022 Admit card. Ensure that personal details such as the name of the candidate, address, parents' names, and registration numbers are correct. If found an error, please contact National Testing Agency(NTA) and report it immediately.

Examination Centre Information

JEE Main admit cards will mention the name and address of the examination centre where candidates will have to report for the exam. Candidates are advised to reach the venue on the exam day as per reporting time mentioned on hall tickets. The examinee will not be allowed to enter in JEE Main 2022 exam centre after gate closing time. It is to be noted that they will not be allowed to leave the examination centre before the exam concludes.

COVID Guidelines

Candidates will have to follow all the COVID guidelines like social distancing, mandatory masks, carrying their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle, and following social distancing norms. Candidates will have to follow all instructions given on the admit card issued by the Board.

Exam Day Instructions

Candidates must follow the instructions strictly as mentioned on the admit card. Mobile phones, calculators or any sort of electronic gadgets are banned, candidates carrying these items will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Self-Declaration Form

On the JEE Main self-declaration form, candidates appearing for the exam will be asked to mention their recent travel history and other health status. The JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form is to be filled up in advance, before reaching the exam centre. Sign the declaration form in front of invigilators.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration: Check Last Date, Other Details

The registration process for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination is underway. Candidates can submit their application form by 9:00 PM on June 30, 2022.