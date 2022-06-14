JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the intimation slips of examination city for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022, today June 14, 2022. Registered candidates can download the exam city intimation slip of JEE Main 2022 session 1 from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. In order to download the JEE Main exam city intimation slip, a candidate needs to enter the application number and date of birth.Also Read - BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply For Trade Apprentice Posts Before June 21| Check Notification Here

The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be conducted between June 20 to 29, 2022. The examination will be held at different Centres located in 501 cities throughout the country.

"The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main)-2022 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 14 June 2022 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," NTA notification mentioned, " reads the official notice issued by NTA.

NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam: How to Download Intimation Slips?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Advance Intimation of Examination City for JEE(Main)-2022 Session 1. “

“ Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin, and click on submit option.

Your JEE Main Exam City Intimation Slip will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and keep a printout of it for future reference.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.