NTA JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the admit card for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination(Main) 2022. Candidates who have registered for the JEE Main 2022 Exam can download their JEE Main 2022 admit card from the official website —jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students should note that in order to download the hall ticket, they must have their registration number and password.

The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be conducted between June 23 to 29, 2022. Only registered candidates will be able to download NTA JEE Main admit card 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket.

NTA JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: How to Download Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "JEE Main 2022 Admit Card."

Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth and click on submit option.

Your JEE Main 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of it for future reference.

Earlier, NTA released the intimation slips of examination city for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. The exam will be held in 501 cities across the country and 22 cities in outside India. The candidates who are preparing for the examination are asked to keep a close track of the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest information and updates.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.