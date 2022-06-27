JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will end the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main)-2022 Session 2 on June 30, 2022. Engineering aspirants must fill out the JEE Main 2022 application form through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that the candidates can apply till 9:00 PM on June 30, 2022. This year, JEE Main Session 2 exam will be held from July 21 to 30, 2022.Also Read - Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022: Apply For 458 Posts Before This Date; Check Salary, Notification Here

"The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees," NTA in an official notice said.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Important Dates

Submission of Application Forms Online: 01 June to 30 June 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.)

Last Date for Payment of Application Fee Online: 30 June 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examination Dates

Dates of Examination: 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 July 2022

JEE Aspirants, Note we have provided you with the steps, and a direct to fill the JEE Main Session 2 application form. Follow the steps given below.

JEE Main 2022: Here’s How to Register For Session 2?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Session 2 (two) Registration for JEE(MAIN) 2022″

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Complete the registration process.

Login again using a system-generated ID and password.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee, if any.

Submit the JEE application form , if any.

, if any. Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Reminder: The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration ofResult will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course