JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Latest Update: The National Testing Agency, NTA will soon release the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card. Once released, the engineering aspirants can download the JEE Main 2022 hall tickets from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be held from June 20 to June 29, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps, the official website to download the admit card.

JEE Main 2022: What is the Official Website to Download Hall Ticket?

JEE Main 2022: Steps to Download Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the JEE MAIN 2022 Admit Card option available on the homepage.

option available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

Your JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit card will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main 2022: Check Mode of Examination

The JEE (Main) – 2022 will be conducted in the following modes:

Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

JEE Main 2022: Check Scheme of Examination

Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech

Subject : Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

: Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry Type of Question: Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is anumerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is anumerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Mode of Examination: Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

Paper 2A: B. Arch

Subject: Part-I: Mathematics

Part-I: Mathematics Type of Question: Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer isa numerical value.

Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer isa numerical value. Mode of Examination: Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

For more details about the scheme of examination, check the information bulletin shared below.