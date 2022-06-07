NTA JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the admit card for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination(Main) 2022. Once released, engineering aspirants can download their JEE Main 2022 admit card from the official website —jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the earlier notification, the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be conducted between June 20 to 29, 2022. Below are the steps through which candidates can download their hall tickets.Also Read - UPSC 2023: IGNOU Offers Free Coaching For Civil Services Exam| Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

NTA JEE 2022 Main Admit Card: Step by Step Guide to Download Hall Ticket

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on, “ JEE Main 2022 Admit Card .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth and click on submit option.

Your JEE Main 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of it for future reference.

The registration process for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination is underway. Candidates can submit their application form by 9:00 PM on June 30, 2022. The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.

JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B.Planning courses in the Country. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.