JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday rescheduled the dates of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main to June and July. JEE-Main's first session has been postponed to June while second session will be held in July, the NTA said.

"JEE (Main)dates rescheduled to enable students across the country to prepare well for the exams," the NTA wrote on Twitter.

Also Read - CUET 2022 Exam: Registration to Start Tonight at cuet.samarth.ac.in | Latest Update Here

JEE Mains Session 1 Dates

20 June,21 June,22 June,23 June,24 June,25 June,26 June,27 June,28 June,29 June

JEE Main Session 2 dates

21 July, 22 July,23 July,24 July,25 July,26 July,27 July,28 July,29 July, 30th July

The candidates who are preparing for the examination can visit the official website of the agency for all the latest updates i.e. nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in. Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes — BE and B.Tech — at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments.

It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.