JEE Main 2022: After a rather long wait and anticipation from students, the application process for first session of JEE Main has begun and will continue till end of this month, i.e. 31st March, an official notification has said. Applicants are advised to go through the information bulletin and instructions/ procedure uploaded on the official site carefully before filling the application form. Candidates can only apply online through the official website of JEE (Main) – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

In the first round, only session 1 will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next round, session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for the same. The application window will be re-opened immediately after the conduct of session 1. Session 2 will be the last examination for the JEE (Main) 2022.

Here’s all you need to know about the application process of JEE Main 2022:

Session 1

Online submission of application form: 1st March 2022 to 31st March

Last date for application fee: 31st March up to 11.30 PM

Announcement of examination city: 1st week of April 2022

Downloading of admit cards: 2nd week of April 2022

Dates of examination: 16th April 2022 to 21st April 2022

Session 2

Application form submission: 8 April 2022 to 3 May 2022

Last date application fee: 3 May up to 11.30 P.M.

Announcement of examination City: 2nd week of May 2022

Downloading of admit Cards: 3rd week of May 2022

Dates of examination: 24 May 2022 to 29 May 2022

Age Limit

For appearing in the JEE (Main) 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) 2022 examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the institute (s) in which they wish to take admission.

List of Qualifying Exams

The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board, such as Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi; Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi; etc. Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board/University. Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defence Academy. Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects. Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country is recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination A diploma recognized by AICTE or a State board of technical education of at least 3 years duration.

The JEE Main exams will be conducted only twice this year, the NTA has said. Applicants who successfully qualify JEE Main 2022 and rank among the top 2.5 per cent, will be eligible for JEE Advanced 2022.