JEE Main 2022 Session 1: The National Testing Agency, NTA has reopened the JEE Main 2022 application process for the June session. Engineering aspirants can fill in the JEE Main 2022 application form through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.Also Read - CIC Recruitment 2022: Registration For Section Officer, Other Posts Begins; Check Details Here

The official notification released by NTA reads, “In view of the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1, and to support them, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1.” Also Read - NHAI Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 80 Managerial Posts at nhai.gov.in| Check Details Here

The last date to fill JEE Main 2022 Session 1 application form is April 25, 2022. As per the revised schedule, JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will now be held on 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 June 2022. The second session of JEE Main will be conducted from July 21 to July 30. Also Read - South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Application Process For Good Train Manager Post to End Soon; Apply Online at rrchubli.in

Below, we have also mentioned the application process through which the candidates can apply in an online manner:

JEE Main 2022: Here’s How to Apply?

Visit the official website of NTA — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the Registration For JEE(Main) 2022 option.

New candidates need to register first by clicking on the ” New Candidate Registration ” option.

” option. Now enter the registration details and complete the online application form.

Fill the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.