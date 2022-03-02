JEE Main 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday made a big announcement and said it will conduct JEE Main 2022 in two sessions. Giving details, the NTA said JEE Main session 1 will be held from April 16 to 21, session 2 will be from May 24 to 29. And the registration process for JEE Main 2022 started today, March 1. The last date to fill JEE Main 2022 application form for the first session is March 31, 2022.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Exam LIVE Updates: Exam Pattern Revised, Registration Starts At jeemain.nta.nic

At this juncture, the students expressed concern on Twitter and said the announcement from the NTA might leave less or no time between the board exams and the engineering entrance. Soon after the exam dates were announced by the NTA, the aspirants took to social media platforms to demand postponement of the exams. Even some of the students demanded the first session be conducted in May. While some other students urged the NTA to hold four attempts. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 To Be Held Twice, Confirms NTA; First Session From April 16, Here’s How to Apply

Last year the exam was held in four sessions but this year, the NTA said it will hold the exam in the original pattern. The students pointed out that with offline board exams and practicals, two attempts may not be enough to cope with the exam preparation. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Latest Update: NTA Launches New Website, Notification Likely Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

“JEE main should be conducted in 3 or 4 attempts, if not possible then conduct 1 in May and 2nd in July. For this advance should postpone,” wrote one aspirant.

“We don’t want all 4 attempts just give us 2 fair jee mains attempts with at least 30-35 days gap !!” wrote another.

Here’s what they said:

Sir please conduct JEE mains first attempt in May 🙏#dharmendrapradhansir#JEEMain2022 — Jatin Nirmal (@JatinNirmal14) February 27, 2022

12th batch 2022 have 2 give Practicals, Pre-Board & Board Exams(Term 1 & Term 2). Therefore 4 attempts will ensure that all students from every board get atleast 2-3 fair chances.#FourAttemptsForJEEMains2022#JEEMain2022 #ModijiHelpBoardStudents2022

@ActivistSukhpal pic.twitter.com/3IDS7qCfRW — Hirok Ghosh (@SubhraHirok) February 26, 2022

I, being a 2022 batch student has just two demands: 1) Please cancel our Practical exam, as due to online education we weren’t taught even a single practical! 2) Please provide us 4 attempts for JEE mains!!#JEEMain2022 @EduMinOfIndia @DG_NTA @cbseindia29 — Tarun (@Tarun58856722) February 27, 2022

@DG_NTA @VineetJo we demand at least a considerable amount of gap between the two attempts of jee mains cuz we are having class 12 boards in between 🥺. As a result we will not be able to rectify our mistakes after 1st attempt.#PostponejeeAdvanved2022 #JEEMain2022 @dpradhanbjp — Souhardya Dutta (@breathingsoul89) March 1, 2022

#JEEMain2022 @DG_NTA please don't do this to us , 2 attempts are fine but please conduct 1st attempt in may only 🙏🏻 , 1st attempt is very important to us jee aspirants , we cant waste it in between boards and practicals 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Deepika Sharma (@Deepika93337942) March 1, 2022

As per the announcement from the NTA, the registration process began on March 1 will continue till March 31 up to 5 PM. The candidates who are interested can pay the fee till 11:30 pm on March 31. However, the application window will be re-opened for session 2.

The candidate should know that the JEE Main 2022 is conducted for the aspirants seeking admission to institutions including at Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering and architectural courses across the country.

Apart from English, the JEE Main 2022 will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu , Hindi, and Gujarati.