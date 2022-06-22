JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam Guidelines: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to begin the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 1 exam tomorrow, June 23, 2022. As per the earlier notification, the JEE Main 2022 exams will be held till June 29, 2022. The exams will be conducted in 501 cities across the country and 22 cities in outside India.Also Read - RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key Released For Pay Levels 5, 3, 2; Here's How to Download at rrbcdg.gov.in

Earlier on June 21, NTA released the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card, and candidates are mandated to take a print of it and carry it to the examination hall. The registered candidates can download their JEE Main 2022 hall tickets from the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in. To avoid any last-minute confusion, here is a quick look at the documents that candidates need to carry tomorrow along with what's allowed and what isn't during the examination.

JEE Main 2022: Documents Required

Candidates must carry JEE Main 2022 Admit Card to the examination centre. Candidates are advised to reach the venue on the exam day as per reporting time mentioned on hall tickets.

to the examination centre. Candidates are advised to reach the venue on the exam day as per reporting time mentioned on hall tickets. Candidates can and must carry a recent passport-sized photograph along with a valid photo Id proof.

along with a Candidates must bring a print copy of Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

JEE Main 2022: What’s Allowed And What’s Not

Candidates must follow the instructions strictly as mentioned on the admit card.

Mobile phones, calculators, or any sort of electronic gadgets are banned, candidates carrying these items will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Avoid wearing any metallic or expensive items like jewellery.

As per the official JEE Main Information Bulletin, Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables, and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room.

A candidate who does not possess a valid Admit Card and authorized Photo ID shall not be permitted to take the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.

Wear light, comfortable clothing during the exam. Things like caps and mufflers must be avoided.

Candidates are advised to report to the Examination Center well in time i.e. 2 hours before commencement of the examination.

The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and strictly follow them during the examination. The candidates may note that the Admit Card will not be sent by post.