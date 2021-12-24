JEE Main 2022 Latest Update: With the Ministry of Education all set to announce the JEE Main 2022 notification soon, some of the engineering aspirants on Thursday took to Twitter and demanded to have 4 session of the engineering entrance just like last year. They also wanted relaxation in the board examination norms. According to the guidelines, the aspirants need to score at least 75 per cent marks. The students must note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the official notification anytime in January on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.Also Read - When Will NEET UG Counselling Start? Anxious Medical Aspirants Express Resentment on Twitter, Urge MCC To Announce Date
According to earlier reports as claimed by News18.com, the ministry of education is in talks with the stakeholders to hold the JEE Main 2022 in multiple times. Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021 Latest Update: MCC Makes Big Announcement, Says Counselling to be Delayed by Another Month
Moreover, it is expected that the JEE Main 2022 will have other relaxations with regards to exam pattern and the students may have internal choices in the exam. Also Read - CSIR UGC NET June 2021: Registration Begins on csirnet.nta.nic.in | Know How to Apply
However, just a few days ahead of the JEE Main 2022 notification, some of the college students took to social media platforms to demand the scrapping of the 75 per cent board examination criteria and the provision of 4 attempts just like last year. The students said they have faced some issues last year and hence this year, there should be 4 attempts for JEE Main 2022.
Check what students have said on Twitter:
It must be noted that the JEE Main 2022 paper 1 scores are accepted by major institutes such as 31 NITs, 25 IIITs, and 28 GFTIs. As per updates, the registration process is likely to start in January after the notification and eligibility criteria are announced.