JEE Main 2022 Latest Update: With the Ministry of Education all set to announce the JEE Main 2022 notification soon, some of the engineering aspirants on Thursday took to Twitter and demanded to have 4 session of the engineering entrance just like last year. They also wanted relaxation in the board examination norms. According to the guidelines, the aspirants need to score at least 75 per cent marks. The students must note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the official notification anytime in January on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.Also Read - When Will NEET UG Counselling Start? Anxious Medical Aspirants Express Resentment on Twitter, Urge MCC To Announce Date

According to earlier reports as claimed by News18.com, the ministry of education is in talks with the stakeholders to hold the JEE Main 2022 in multiple times. Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021 Latest Update: MCC Makes Big Announcement, Says Counselling to be Delayed by Another Month

Moreover, it is expected that the JEE Main 2022 will have other relaxations with regards to exam pattern and the students may have internal choices in the exam. Also Read - CSIR UGC NET June 2021: Registration Begins on csirnet.nta.nic.in | Know How to Apply

However, just a few days ahead of the JEE Main 2022 notification, some of the college students took to social media platforms to demand the scrapping of the 75 per cent board examination criteria and the provision of 4 attempts just like last year. The students said they have faced some issues last year and hence this year, there should be 4 attempts for JEE Main 2022.

Check what students have said on Twitter:

Sir please give students 4 chances in 2022 jee main just like 2021.. otherwise it will be unfair..it has helped a lot of students in 2021.. don't make it unfair for the 2022 batch @dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA — Star Trek (@StarTre59308778) December 6, 2021

#Scrap75percentforJee2022

Sir Please Remove the 75% criteria for 2022 droppers as Exams are cancelled for 2021 candidates and below 75% marks are given to many students which will be problematic for the student to take admission in Nits and IITs@dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia — Abhay_Sharma26 (@abhay_sharma262) December 15, 2021

@DG_NTA 75% criteria of 12th

board should also be removed in the 2022 jee main exam as students faced the same problems in 2021 as in 2020 — Krishnadev Kumar (@Krishna64155952) December 11, 2021

education minister sir we all second droppers are passout board in 2020 because some covid reason not apparing in JEE main and advanced 2020 or 2021 so I humble request to you sir we all second droppers want JEE advanced 2022 extra chance for dream IIT#JEEAdvancedOnceMore pic.twitter.com/Pn3YnuIBdw — Harshit (@HarshitBarhaiya) November 27, 2021

@DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp

This is the height of recklessness and irresponsible behaviour! You should have announced removal of 75 percent criteria for JEE Main 2022 by now. Stop being lazy and take your responsibilities for god's sake!!#Scrap75percentforJee2022 — Himanshu Chaurasiya (@hi_man_shoo) November 20, 2021

It must be noted that the JEE Main 2022 paper 1 scores are accepted by major institutes such as 31 NITs, 25 IIITs, and 28 GFTIs. As per updates, the registration process is likely to start in January after the notification and eligibility criteria are announced.