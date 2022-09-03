JEE Main Extra Attempt: Some of the student members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) protested outside the National Testing Agency office in Delhi over the alleged technical glitches and mismanagement in JEE Main exams. During their protest, the students demanded an extra attempt for students who were affected by the glitched in the engineering entrance exam.Also Read - NEET UG Result 2022: NTA NEET Result to be Declared Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Read Here

The protesters alleged that some of the students could not complete their papers on time due to technical glitches at the examination centre and added that several others were restricted from appearing for the JEE Advanced despite having earned the qualification.

The protestors slammed the NTA for lapses in conducting the entrance test and asked why the students should suffer because of the testing agency's mismanagement.

Recently, some of the students had moved Supreme Court demanding an extra attempt for JEE Main 2022, citing irregularities and technical glitches in the second session of JEE Main 2022.

These agitating students claimed that the technical glitches that they faced in the exam had affected their performance and they must be compensated with an extra session of the exam. However, the apex court dismissed their plea.

One of the JEE Main aspirants also alleged that his answer sheets were changed and his father also claimed that his son was issued two different response sheets. He had moved Delhi High Court alleging discrepancy in the response key.

It must be noted that the incidents of mismanagement in JEE Advanced exams on August 28 was reported in different parts of the country. One of the affected candidates said she was stopped from appearing in JEE Advanced despite having an admit card and a score of 99.07 percentile in JEE Main.