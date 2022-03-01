JEE Main 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 exams and said it will conduct JEE Main 2022 twice. As per the latest updates, the first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held in April while the second session will be conducted in May. The applications for JEE Main 2022 will start from March 1, the NTA said added that the last date to fill the JEE Main 2022 application form for the first session is March 31, 2022. For more updates, the candidates can check the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.Also Read - NTA Expected to Announce JEE (Main), NEET-UG, CUCET Entrance Exam Schedule Next Week. Details Here

The NTA said the JEE Main 2022 registrations have started at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA further added that JEE Main session 1 will be held from April 16 to 21, session 2 will be from May 24 to 29. The candidates can pay the fee till 11:30 pm on March 31. The application window will be re-opened for session 2. Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Results to be Declared Tomorrow on mcc.nic.in | Here’s How to Check Score

The candidates must note that the JEE Main 2022 is conducted for the aspirants who seek admission to institutions including at Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering and architectural courses across the country. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Latest Update: NTA Launches New Website, Notification Likely Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

According to updates, the JEE Main will be held for two papers — Paper 1, or the BTech paper, and Paper 2, or the BArch and BPlaning paper. The BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively, the NTA said.

As per the notification, the Paper 1 for admission to BE and BTech programmes will be conducted for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in computer-based mode and the Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for the Paper 2A and Paper 2B, Drawing Test and Planning will be only for the architecture and BPlaning courses respectively.

Interestingly, the JEE Main 2022 will also be held in other languages such as Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati.

JEE Main 2022: Documents required to apply

Scanned passport photograph in either colour or black & white in JPG/JPEG format, between 10 kb to 200 kb

Scanned copy of signature in JPG/JPEG format, between 4 kb to 30 kb

Scanned copy of the category certificate in pdf between 50kb to 300kb, if applicable

Scanned copy of the PwD certificate in pdf between 50 kb to 300 kb, if applicable

JEE Main 2022: Here’s how to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of NTA — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the JEE Main application form on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 3. Register for the exams with the required credentials. Submit.

Step 4. Fill the application form. Make the online payment for the fees. Submit.