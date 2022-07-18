New Delhi: Chinmay Moorjani, who had bagged top position in the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 by securing 99.95% marks is not satisfied with the score and has decided to reappear for the engineering entrance exam. If reports are to be believed, Moorjani would be appearing for the second session of JEE, scheduled to be held from July 21. “I will be writing the JEE Mains second session exam as well, as it will help me increase my score,” CNN-News 18 quoted Moorjani as saying.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Slips Likely to Be Released Today; Check Details Here

Moorjani asserted that he was preparing for the competitive exams after completing his boards from CBSE board-affiliated Ryan International School and wanted to get into a top IIT. "I have always been passionate about engineering since my childhood. My aim is to get into a top IIT," the portal quoted him as saying.

JEE Main 2022 Exam

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2022 admit card and exam city slips for the second session soon. Once declared, students can download their hall ticket from the official website —jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Steps to Download Hall Ticket