JEE Main Registration 2022 Date: The National Testing Agency will end the online registration process for the Joint Main Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 tomorrow, April 05, 2022. Engineering aspirants who have still not filled the JEE Main application form can do so by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application form will be available till 9:50 PM of April 05, 2022.

Step by Step Guide to Fill the JEE Main 2022 Application Form

Step1 – Visit the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step2 – On the homepage, click on Registration for JEE(Main) 2022.

Step3 – Click on the ‘New Registration’ option.

Step4 – Fill the JEE Main Application form by providing details such as candidate’s name, Father’s Name, Mother’s name, Candidate Date of Birth, Email Address, mobile number, and others.

Step5 – Now click on the submit option.

Step6 – Pay the application fee.

Step7 – Save, Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main 2022 Registration Form: Direct Link to Apply

This year, JEE Main exam will be held in two sessions. The JEE Session 1 exam is scheduled to be held on April 21, April 24, April 25, April 29, May 1, and May 4, 2022.

It is to be noted that no correction will be permitted once the application form is submitted. The official statement issued by NTA reads, “The correction in the particulars of the Online Application Form will not be allowed once the Application Form is submitted. Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful.”